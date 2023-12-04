GR Yaris with a Lancer Evo Powertrain

Dytko Sport builds rally race cars with Mitsubishi Evo powertrains at their company in Poland. We previously shared their Evo-powered Corolla (E110). The company recently unveiled their GR Yaris Proto built for a Kuba Greguła. The company welded the chassis and installed their widebody kit. The inside received a Scheffler Rally & Racing FIA-spec roll cage, carbon fiber door panels, and OMP seats, harnesses, and fire suppression system. In the engine they installed a turbocharged 4B11T inline-four connected to a Drenth six-speed transmission and Drenth differentials. The car rides on Samsonas three-way adjustable coilovers and 18-inch wheels.

Source: GR Yaris Proto FB page