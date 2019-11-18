1966 Dodge Polara Wagon with a 392 ci Hemi V8

This 1966 Dodge Polara was built for Dan Taylor by Randy Clark and his company Hot Rods and Custom Stuff in Escondido, California. The wagon rides on an Art Morrison GT Sport chassis stretched to 121-inch wheelbase with a Detroit Speed steering rack, triangulated four-bar rear, and RideTech ShockWave air shocks. A set of US Mag Heavy Artilleries wheels cover Wilwood 14-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in front and Wilwood 13-inch rotors with four-piston calipers in back. Power is generated by a 392 ci Hemi V8 (Gen 3) crate engine running on a Holley Dominator EFI complete system. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Silver Sport Transmissions A41 four-speed automatic transmission with a custom adapter and Strange Trac-Lok differential with 3.70 gears and 31-spline axles. View more photos and details of the project in Hot Rod’s article.

Source: Hot Rods and Custom Stuff FB page and Art Morrison FB page