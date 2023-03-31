1969 Bronco with a 302 ci V8

Nick’s Trix built this 1969 Bronco at their company in Denver, North Carolina. It originally came with a inline-six but is now powered by a 302 ci V8 built by Campbell Gear Tech. The motor features a Comp camshaft, stainless steel valves, Weiand intake manifold, stainless steel shorty headers, and custom exhaust by Action Engineering. A NV3550 five-speed manual transmission sends power through a Dana 20 transfer case to Trac Loc differentials with 4.10 gears. The Bronco rides on Bilstein shocks, Wild Horses 2.5-inch springs, and Mickey Thompson Side Bitter wheels (15×10) with Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ tires (33×12.5). The interior features James Pharr leather interior, Tuffy Center console, Vintage Air system, and custom Nick’s Trix dash, rear seat, and roll cage.

Source: Nick’s Trix