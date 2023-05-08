Otsuka Maxwell Design is Swapping a 6.5 L 812 V12 into a 1986 Ferrari 412

A customer has tasked Otsuka Maxwell Design (OMD) with upgrading the powertrain in their 1986 Ferrari 412. This unique car originally came with a 4.9 L V12 (F101 EL) and Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission. OMD plans on installing a 6.5 L V12 (F140 GA) from a 2020 Ferrari 812 in the engine bay. Behind that will be a torque tube and manual transaxle from a 2009 Ferrari 599. The car will also receive other upgrades that will be covered on Otsuka Maxwell Design’s channel.

Source: Otsuka Maxwell Design.