Top Articles of 2021

Another amazing year of engine swaps has passed. We want to thank our friends, fans, and readers for making 2021 a year to remember. We published 678 articles thanks to your support. A special thank you to those who submitted their vehicles and allowed us to share. We look forward to another year sharing engine swaps with you.
#25
Opel Kapitän with a Viper V10
#24
Vini the V8 Mini
#23
Ford Fiesta with a Supercharged Coyote V8
#22
Nissan Frontier with a Turbo VK56 V8
#21
Nissan Patrol with a Twin-Turbo Audi V10
#20
Cadillac ATS-V with a Supercharged LT4 V8
#19
2021 AWD Syclone with a Supercharged LSx V8 Makes 757 hp on Dyno
#17
2001 Nissan Patrol with a 500 hp OM606 Diesel Inline-Six
#16
AWD Porsche 997 with a Turbo 4G63
#15
Audi Sport Quattro Replica with a 700 hp Turbo Inline-Five
#14
VW Transporter Van with a Turbo LM7 V8
#13
Pontiac Fiero with a Turbo 2.8 L VR6
#12
Max Hel is a 4000 hp Billet 5.0 L V6 for the Nissan R35
#11
2000 Silverado with a Turbo 8.1 L Vortec V8
#10
Supra Mk3 with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six
#9
1989 Mercedes 190E with a SR20DET
#8
AWD Beetle with a 700 hp Turbo VR6
#7
Hemi V8 Swap Kit for 1987-2004 Dodge Dakota Trucks
#5
2000 Audi S4 with a 5.2 L V10
#4
Mazda RX-8 with a Turbo K20 and DCT
#3
1968 Mustang with an Ecoboost Inline-Four
#2
VW Tiguan with a Supercharged 3.6 L VR6
#1
KPower is Developing a K-Series Swap Kit for the 86/FRS/BRZ
So many great rides on this list. The Opel tops my list, but could do so with a v10, or even a 4 banger. My other 2 fave are the Beetle and the 69 Camaro. Both look like they were built with thought and purpose.
Happy new year, everyone!
Those are amazing vehicles. Happy New Year Jim. We appreciate your support and comments over the years.