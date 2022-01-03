Top Articles of 2021

Another amazing year of engine swaps has passed. We want to thank our friends, fans, and readers for making 2021 a year to remember. We published 678 articles thanks to your support. A special thank you to those who submitted their vehicles and allowed us to share. We look forward to another year sharing engine swaps with you.

#25

Opel Kapitän with a Viper V10



#24

Vini the V8 Mini



#23

Ford Fiesta with a Supercharged Coyote V8



#22

Nissan Frontier with a Turbo VK56 V8



#21

Nissan Patrol with a Twin-Turbo Audi V10



#20

Cadillac ATS-V with a Supercharged LT4 V8



#19

2021 AWD Syclone with a Supercharged LSx V8 Makes 757 hp on Dyno



#18

BMW M3 E46 with a S85 V10



#17

2001 Nissan Patrol with a 500 hp OM606 Diesel Inline-Six



#16

AWD Porsche 997 with a Turbo 4G63



#15

Audi Sport Quattro Replica with a 700 hp Turbo Inline-Five



#14

VW Transporter Van with a Turbo LM7 V8



#13

Pontiac Fiero with a Turbo 2.8 L VR6



#12

Max Hel is a 4000 hp Billet 5.0 L V6 for the Nissan R35



#11

2000 Silverado with a Turbo 8.1 L Vortec V8



#10

Supra Mk3 with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six



#9

1989 Mercedes 190E with a SR20DET



#8

AWD Beetle with a 700 hp Turbo VR6



#7

Hemi V8 Swap Kit for 1987-2004 Dodge Dakota Trucks



#6

1969 Camaro with a LS7 V8



#5

2000 Audi S4 with a 5.2 L V10



#4

Mazda RX-8 with a Turbo K20 and DCT



#3

1968 Mustang with an Ecoboost Inline-Four



#2

VW Tiguan with a Supercharged 3.6 L VR6



#1

KPower is Developing a K-Series Swap Kit for the 86/FRS/BRZ

