Top Articles of 2021

Top Articles of 2021

Another amazing year of engine swaps has passed. We want to thank our friends, fans, and readers for making 2021 a year to remember. We published 678 articles thanks to your support. A special thank you to those who submitted their vehicles and allowed us to share. We look forward to another year sharing engine swaps with you.

#25
Opel Kapitän with a Viper V10
Opel Kapitän with a Viper V10

#24
Vini the V8 Mini
Vini the RWD Mini Cooper with a BMW S65 V8

#23
Ford Fiesta with a Supercharged Coyote V8
Ford Fiesta with a supercharged Coyote V8

#22
Nissan Frontier with a Turbo VK56 V8
Nissan Frontier with a Turbo VK56 V8

#21
Nissan Patrol with a Twin-Turbo Audi V10
Nissan Patrol with a twin-turbo Audi V10

#20
Cadillac ATS-V with a Supercharged LT4 V8
Cadillac ATS-V with a supercharged LT4 V8

#19
2021 AWD Syclone with a Supercharged LSx V8 Makes 757 hp on Dyno
2021 AWD Syclone with a 750 hp Supercharged LSx V8

#18
BMW M3 E46 with a S85 V10
2001 BMW M3 E46 with a S85 V10

#17
2001 Nissan Patrol with a 500 hp OM606 Diesel Inline-Six
2001 Nissan Patrol built by Diesel Pump UK with a OM606 Diesel Inline-Six

#16
AWD Porsche 997 with a Turbo 4G63
AWD Porsche 997 with a turbo 4G63 inline-four

#15
Audi Sport Quattro Replica with a 700 hp Turbo Inline-Five
Audi Sport Quattro replica with a turbo inline-five

#14
VW Transporter Van with a Turbo LM7 V8
VW Transporter Van built by Why Not Drifting with a Turbo LM7 V8

#13
Pontiac Fiero with a Turbo 2.8 L VR6
1988 Pontiac Fiero built by Schwa Motorsports with a turbocharged VR6

#12
Max Hel is a 4000 hp Billet 5.0 L V6 for the Nissan R35
Elmer Racing billet 5.0 L Max Hel V6

#11
2000 Silverado with a Turbo 8.1 L Vortec V8
2000 Silverado 1500 truck with a turbo 8.1 L Vortec V8

#10
Supra Mk3 with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six
Toyota Supra Mk3 with a 2JZ-GTE inline-six

#9
1989 Mercedes 190E with a SR20DET
1989 Mercedes 190E with a Nissan SR20DET inline-four

#8
AWD Beetle with a 700 hp Turbo VR6
AWD Beetle built by HPA Motorsports with a turbo 3.2 L VR6

#7
Hemi V8 Swap Kit for 1987-2004 Dodge Dakota Trucks
1999 Dodge Dakota truck with a 6.4L Hemi V8

#6
1969 Camaro with a LS7 V8
1969 Camaro built by Roadster Shop with a 7.0 L LS7 V8

#5
2000 Audi S4 with a 5.2 L V10
2000 Audi S4 with a 5.2 L V10

#4
Mazda RX-8 with a Turbo K20 and DCT
Mazda RX-8 with a Turbo K20 and DCT

#3
1968 Mustang with an Ecoboost Inline-Four
1968 Mustang built by Dakota Muscle Cars with a turbo 2.3 L Ecoboost inline-four

#2
VW Tiguan with a Supercharged 3.6 L VR6
Volkswagen Tiguan with a supercharged 3.6 L VR6

#1
KPower is Developing a K-Series Swap Kit for the 86/FRS/BRZ
KPower Industries Subaru BRZ with a Honda K24 inline-four

2 thoughts on “Top Articles of 2021”

  1. Jim

    So many great rides on this list. The Opel tops my list, but could do so with a v10, or even a 4 banger. My other 2 fave are the Beetle and the 69 Camaro. Both look like they were built with thought and purpose.

    Happy new year, everyone!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.