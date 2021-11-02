2001 Nissan Patrol with a 500 hp OM606 Diesel Inline-Six

Luke from Diesel Pump UK daily drove his 2001 Nissan Patrol (Y61) until the factory 3.0 L ZD30DDTi diesel inline-four gave out. Instead of rebuilding the problematic motor, he opted to replace it with a turbocharged 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six. The motor features a lot of goodies including Diesel Pump UK’s billet intake, stainless twin-scroll exhaust manifold, 8.5 mm fuel pump, and 3-inch exhaust. The motor makes 525 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. A Diesel Pump UK adapter kit allows the OM606 to bolt to the factory Nissan five-speed manual transmission. The Patrol rides on Old Man EMU suspension lift and Toyo Open Country 35-inch wheels.

Source: DieselPumpUK and Diesel Pump UK FB page