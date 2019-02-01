Top Ten Articles of 2018

We want to thank our friends, fans, and readers for making 2018 our best year to date. With your support we were able to published 816 articles. We are looking forward to 2019 being another great year.

Honorable Mentions

Although these projects did not make our top 10 list they were very close.

Ferrari F550 Maranello with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8 Update



ZIL-130 Truck with a BMW X5 M Powertrain



Merkur XR4Ti with a Coyote V8



Building an Acura RSX with Two Turbocharged LSx V8 Engines



1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with a 10,000 rpm LSx V8



Building a RWD Honda Accord with a RB25DET Inline-Six



1957 Chevy with Twin V12 Engines Update 2



Toyota HiAce Van with a Twin-Turbo VR38 V6



1977 Lincoln Continental with a Mercedes V12



BMW Z4 with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six



Custom Beetle with a Twin-Turbo Audi 4.2 L V8



RWD Honda CRX with a J35 V6



Mazda RX-8 with a Supercharged K20 Inline-Four



Top Articles from 2018

10. For Sale: AFP Subaru WRX with a 1200 hp Turbo Flat-Six



9. AWD BMW E36 with a Turbo M54 Inline-Six



8. Custom Chevrolet Truck with a Turbo Alfa Romeo Flat-Four



7. BMW M3 E36 with a Coyote V8



6. Land Cruiser with a Caterpillar 10.4 L Turbo V8



5. Mercedes 190E with a Supercharged Inline-Four



4. BMW 2002 with a S62 V8



3. BMW E46 M3 with a V10



2. 1968 Mustang with a Twin-Turbo Ferrari V8



1. Building a Supra with a Cummins Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

