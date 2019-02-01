Top Ten Articles of 2018

Top Ten Articles 2018

We want to thank our friends, fans, and readers for making 2018 our best year to date. With your support we were able to published 816 articles. We are looking forward to 2019 being another great year.

Honorable Mentions
Although these projects did not make our top 10 list they were very close.

Ferrari F550 Maranello with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8 Update
Ferrari F550 Maranello with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

ZIL-130 Truck with a BMW X5 M Powertrain
ZIL-130 Truck with a BMW X5 M powertrain

Merkur XR4Ti with a Coyote V8
1987 Merkur XR4Ti with a Coyote V8

Building an Acura RSX with Two Turbocharged LSx V8 Engines
2002 Acura RSX with two turbo LS4 V8 engines

1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with a 10,000 rpm LSx V8
1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am with a 400 ci LSx V8

Building a RWD Honda Accord with a RB25DET Inline-Six
1994 Honda Accord wagon with a RB25DET inline-six

1957 Chevy with Twin V12 Engines Update 2
1957 Chevy with Twin BMW V12 Engines

2001 Ford Taurus with a turbo 1JZ inline-six

Toyota HiAce Van with a Twin-Turbo VR38 V6
Toyota HiAce Van with a Twin-Turbo VR38 V6

1977 Lincoln Continental with a Mercedes V12
1977 Lincoln Continental with a Mercedes V12

BMW Z4 with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six
BMW Z4 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

Custom Beetle with a Twin-Turbo Audi 4.2 L V8
Stealth Beetle with a Twin-Turbo Audi V8

RWD Honda CRX with a J35 V6
RWD Honda CRX with a J-series V6

Mazda RX-8 with a Supercharged K20 Inline-Four
Mazda RX-8 with a Supercharged K20 Inline-Four

Top Articles from 2018

10. For Sale: AFP Subaru WRX with a 1200 hp Turbo Flat-Six
AFP Subaru Impreza WRX with a turbo 3.6 L EG33 flat-six

9. AWD BMW E36 with a Turbo M54 Inline-Six
AWD BMW E36 with a Turbo M54 Inline-Six

8. Custom Chevrolet Truck with a Turbo Alfa Romeo Flat-Four
Chevrolet Cheyenne with a Turbo Alfa Romeo Flat-Four

7. BMW M3 E36 with a Coyote V8
BMW M3 E36 with a Coyote V8

6. Land Cruiser with a Caterpillar 10.4 L Turbo V8
Land Cruiser with a Caterpillar 10.4 L V8

5. Mercedes 190E with a Supercharged Inline-Four
Mercedes 190E with a supercharged M111 inline-four

4. BMW 2002 with a S62 V8
1972 BMW 2002 with a S62 V8

3. BMW E46 M3 with a V10
BMW E46 M3 with a S85 V10

2. 1968 Mustang with a Twin-Turbo Ferrari V8
1968 Mustang with a Twin-Turbo Ferrari V8

1. Building a Supra with a Cummins Turbo Diesel Inline-Six
Toyota Supra with a 6BT Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

