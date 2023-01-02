Top Articles of 2022

We want to thank our friends, fans, and readers for making 2022 a great year. We appreciate the support you have given this site through comments and sharing. A special thank you goes to those who submitted their projects and allowed us to share them. We are excited for another year filled with engine swaps.
#25
Dart’s Cast Iron 2JZ Block
#24
Toyota MR2 with a Supercharged Audi V8
#23
VW Caravelle with a Turbo EJ20 Flat-Four
#22
Crown Victoria with a 5.0 L Coyote V8
#21
2007 Lexus IS250 with a 6.0 L LSx V8
#20
1956 Dodge Power Wagon with a 6.4 L Hemi V8
#19
1970 Ford Torino with a Coyote V8
#18
BluePrint Engines’ 3.6 L Inline-Four
#17
1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8
#16
1972 Demon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8
#15
Volvo P1800 with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ V8
#13
1978 Triumph Spitfire with a Mid-Engine Turbo 1.8 L Inline-Four
#12
Custom 1965 Corvair with a LSx V8
#11
Nissan GT-R with a Power Stroke Diesel V8
#10
1966 Mustang with a Turbo Honda K24
#9
Ford Falcon Sprint with a Voodoo V8
#8
AWD Buick Grand National with a 1500 hp Supercharged LS7 V8
#7
Lamborghini Huracán with a NASCAR V8
#6
1948 Dodge Power Wagon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8
#5
1970 Barracuda with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10
#4
1979 Lincoln Continental with a 7.3 L Power Stroke V8
#3
AWD Supra with a Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12 Makes 946 hp on Dyno
#2
1965 Corvair with a Mid-Engine LS3 V8