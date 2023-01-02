Top Articles of 2022

We want to thank our friends, fans, and readers for making 2022 a great year. We appreciate the support you have given this site through comments and sharing. A special thank you goes to those who submitted their projects and allowed us to share them. We are excited for another year filled with engine swaps.

#25

Dart’s Cast Iron 2JZ Block



#24

Toyota MR2 with a Supercharged Audi V8



#23

VW Caravelle with a Turbo EJ20 Flat-Four



#22

Crown Victoria with a 5.0 L Coyote V8



#21

2007 Lexus IS250 with a 6.0 L LSx V8



#20

1956 Dodge Power Wagon with a 6.4 L Hemi V8



#19

1970 Ford Torino with a Coyote V8



#18

BluePrint Engines’ 3.6 L Inline-Four



#17

1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8



#16

1972 Demon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8



#15

Volvo P1800 with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ V8



#14

Honda Fit with a K24



#13

1978 Triumph Spitfire with a Mid-Engine Turbo 1.8 L Inline-Four



#12

Custom 1965 Corvair with a LSx V8



#11

Nissan GT-R with a Power Stroke Diesel V8



#10

1966 Mustang with a Turbo Honda K24



#9

Ford Falcon Sprint with a Voodoo V8



#8

AWD Buick Grand National with a 1500 hp Supercharged LS7 V8



#7

Lamborghini Huracán with a NASCAR V8



#6

1948 Dodge Power Wagon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8



#5

1970 Barracuda with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10



#4

1979 Lincoln Continental with a 7.3 L Power Stroke V8



#3

AWD Supra with a Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12 Makes 946 hp on Dyno



#2

1965 Corvair with a Mid-Engine LS3 V8



#1

1948 Ford 8N Tractor with a Twin-Turbo Power Stroke V8

