Top Articles of 2022

We want to thank our friends, fans, and readers for making 2022 a great year. We appreciate the support you have given this site through comments and sharing. A special thank you goes to those who submitted their projects and allowed us to share them. We are excited for another year filled with engine swaps.

#25
Dart’s Cast Iron 2JZ Block
Dart Cast Iron 2JZ Block

#24
Toyota MR2 with a Supercharged Audi V8
Toyota MR2 with a Supercharged Audi V8

#23
VW Caravelle with a Turbo EJ20 Flat-Four
VW Caravelle T3 Transporter built by TRS Racing with a turbo EJ20 flat-four

#22
Crown Victoria with a 5.0 L Coyote V8
2006 Crown Victoria with a 5.0 L Coyote V8

#21
2007 Lexus IS250 with a 6.0 L LSx V8
2007 Lexus IS250 built by Performance Supercar with a LSx V8

#20
1956 Dodge Power Wagon with a 6.4 L Hemi V8
1956 Dodge Power Wagon with a 6.4 L Hemi V8

#19
1970 Ford Torino with a Coyote V8
1970 Ford Torino built by Custom Classics with a Coyote V8

#18
BluePrint Engines’ 3.6 L Inline-Four
BluePrint Engines 3.6 L Inline-Four

#17
1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8
1970 Plymouth Road Runner with a 572 ci V8

#16
1972 Demon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8
1972 Dart Demon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

#15
Volvo P1800 with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ V8
Volvo P1800 with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ V8

#14
Honda Fit with a K24
Honda Fit with a 2.4 L K24 inline-four

#13
1978 Triumph Spitfire with a Mid-Engine Turbo 1.8 L Inline-Four
1978 Triumph Spitfire with a mid-engine turbo Audi 1.8t inline-four

#12
Custom 1965 Corvair with a LSx V8
Custom 1965 Corvair with a LSx V8

#11
Nissan GT-R with a Power Stroke Diesel V8
LYFE Motorsport Nissan R35 GTR with a Power Stroke Diesel V8

#10
1966 Mustang with a Turbo Honda K24
1966 Mustang with a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four

#9
Ford Falcon Sprint with a Voodoo V8
1963.5 Ford Falcon Sprint with a Voodoo V8

#8
AWD Buick Grand National with a 1500 hp Supercharged LS7 V8
Buick Grand National built by Superstreet Performance with a supercharged LS7 V8 and AWD drivetrain

#7
Lamborghini Huracán with a NASCAR V8
Lamborghini Huracan with a Dodge NASCAR V8

#6
1948 Dodge Power Wagon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8
1948 Dodge Power Wagon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

#5
1970 Barracuda with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10
1970 Barracuda with a twin-turbo Viper V10

#4
1979 Lincoln Continental with a 7.3 L Power Stroke V8
1979 Lincoln Continental with a 7.3 L Power Stroke V8

#3
AWD Supra with a Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12 Makes 946 hp on Dyno
Toyota Supra with a Twin-turbo 1GZ V12

#2
1965 Corvair with a Mid-Engine LS3 V8
1965 Corvair with a Mid-Engine LS3 V8

#1
1948 Ford 8N Tractor with a Twin-Turbo Power Stroke V8
1948 Ford 8N Tractor with a Twin-Turbo Power Stroke V8

