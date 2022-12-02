1979 Lincoln Continental with a 7.3 L Power Stroke V8

Shawn Maggiore has been busy building a 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V unlike any other. Rising out of the engine bay is a 7.3 L Power Stroke V8. The diesel motor features an Irate fuel system with Rosewood Diesel Shop 250/100 injectors, custom 2-core intercooler, and BorgWarner 366SXE turbocharger. It was tuned by a JeliBuilt Performance in Moyock, North Carolina. Shawn paired the motor with an E4OD four-speed automatic from a 1995 Ford F-350. The transmission uses a Diesel Site billet converter and US Shift 4 transmission controller. Its size required Shawn to fabricate a custom tunnel to cover it. A shortened driveshaft sends power to a 9-inch rear end. The car rides on Slam specialties 8-inch bags in front and 5-inch bags in back. The car is an ongoing project and you can follow the progress at @shawnsonite444

