Top Articles of 2019

top articles of 2019

We want to thank our friends, fans, and readers for making 2019 another great year. We published 803 articles alongside 1,287 of your comments. We are sure 2020 will be even better thanks to your support.

#15
1974 Mini with a 502 whp Supercharged 3.5 L V6
#14
1978 Ford F-250 with an Allis-Chalmers Turbo Diesel Inline-Six
#13
1966 Chevy Truck with a Cummins 6BT Turbo Diesel
#12
BMW E30 M3 with a Stroked 5.7 L S85 V10
#11
RWD Civic with a Turbo Saab B204
#10
1992 Camaro Z28 with a LS3 V8
#9
1973 Beetle Body on a Porsche Boxster S Chassis
#8
Custom C10 Truck with a Subaru STI Powertrain
#7
1969 Camaro with a 8.2 L V12
#6
Mazda Miata with a Ford Festiva Body and Turbo LSx V8
#5
1991 Civic Wagon with a Turbo K24 and AWD Drivetrain
#4
1959 Chevrolet Apache with a Duramax Turbo Diesel V8
#3
LS7 V8 Reaches 11,230 RPM on Dyno
#2
RWD Civic with a Mid-Engine Turbo K24 Inline-Four
#1
Supra with a Cummins Turbo Diesel Inline-Six Update 2
