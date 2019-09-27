Custom C10 Truck with a Subaru STI Powertrain

Justin Tanner is building a unique truck at his company Tanner’s Customs & Collision in Kansas, Missouri. It starts with a Chevy C10 cab and carbon fiber front sitting on a custom tube chassis with 2014 Subaru STI front and rear subframes. It also features a 2016+ Subaru steering rack, HKS adjustable coilovers, and Rolloface brakes. The powertrain will consist of a IAG Performance Stage 4 2.5 L Subaru flat-four mated to a 2016 STI transmission and differential. View more photos and follow the project’s progress at Tanner’s C&C FB page and @tannerscustoms.

Source: Tanner’s Customs & Collision FB page via Subaru Powered Conversions FB group