Top Articles of 2020

We really appreciate the support from our friends, fans, and readers through a tough year. We also want to thank everyone who submitted their vehicles allowing us to share them. Thanks to your support, we published 688 articles and 1,096 comments. We look forward to another year sharing engine swaps with you.

#20
Porsche 996 with a Pontiac Supercharged V6
#19
Miata with a 575 whp Turbo K20
#18
Nissan R34 Skyline with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six
#17
1994 Camry with a 1128 whp Twin-Turbo V6
#16
Honda S2000 with a J32 V6
#15
Nissan S13 with a Twin-Supercharged 1UZ V8
#14
Subaru WRX with a Turbo LS2 V8
#13
Subaru WRX with a RB26DET
#12
Toyota 86 with a Supercharged 2JZ
#11
Mazda MX-5 with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six – Part 1
#10
HRE 1UZ V8 Makes 510 hp on Dyno
#9
1995 Honda Odyssey with a LS4 V8
#8
Subaru BRZ with a Turbo K24
#7
Koenigsegg’s 600 hp Twin-Turbo Inline-Three with a Camless Head
#6
AWD Golf R with a 900+ hp Turbo TFSI Inline-Five
#5
Supra with a Twin-Turbo V12 – Part 6
#4
Chevy C10 with a Cummins 6BT Turbo Diesel
#3
1970 Ford Capri with a 4.6 L Mustang V8
#2
Nissan R34 with a Stroked L28 Inline-Six
#1
1972 Pantera with a Supercharged Coyote V8
