Koenigsegg’s 600 hp Twin-Turbo Inline-Three with a Camless Head

Koenigsegg Gemera twin-turbo TFG inline-three

Koenigsegg recently debuted a four-seat, all-wheel-drive vehicle called the Gemera. The vehicle’s powertrain features a twin-turbo 2.0 L inline-three called TFG “Tiny Friendly Giant” that produces 600 horsepower and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. The motor specs includes a 9.5:1 compression, 95 mm bore, 93.5 mm stroke, dry sump, and weighs 70 kg. The engine also uses a fully variable valve actuation (camless) head developed by Koenigsegg’s sister company Freevalve. This allows the ECU to control the intake and exhaust timing independently of each other. The car pairs the TNG with three electric motors that together produce 1700 horsepower and 3500 Nm (2581 lb-ft) of torque which propels the Gemera 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 1.9 seconds.

Source: Koenigsegg, Top Gear, and Road&Track

