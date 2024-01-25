Skip to content

Top Articles of 2023

Thank you for another great year. We always appreciate your support, emails, shares, and comments. We also appreciate those who submitted their projects. We look forward to sharing more wonderful and unique engine swaps in 2024.

#25
Elmer Racing’s Thor v2 Inline-Four is Capable of 2000-3000 hp
Elmer Racing billet Thor v2 inline-four

#24
Plymouth Duster with a BMW V12
Plymouth Duster with a BMW V12

#23
1969 Beetle with a Turbo 2.7 L Flat-Four
1969 Beetle with a Turbo 2.7 L Flat-Four

#22
VHT Racing’s Starlet is Swapping to a RPE V8
Toyota Starlet with a Radical Precision Engineering V8

#21
1978 Bronco Ranger XLT with a Godzilla V8
1978 Bronco Ranger XLT with a Godzilla V8

#20
1970 Plymouth Cuda with a Viper V10
1970 Plymouth Cuda with a Viper V10

#19
BMW Z3 with a LS7 V8 and Ferrari Looks
Ferrari 250 California Spyder replica with a LS7 V8

#18
Lexus RC F with a Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12
Lexus RC F with a Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12

#17
Fox Body Mustang with a Turbo 2.3 L Ecoboost
Fox Body Mustang with a Turbo 2.3 L Ecoboost inline-four

#16
Robert Stothart’s Scion FR-S with a 3UZ V8
Scion FR-S with a 3UZ V8

#15
1964 Ford F-350 with a Turbo 300 ci Inline-Six
turbocharged 300 ci inline-six swapped 1964 Ford F-350 flatbed

#14
2004 Ford Ranger with a 1.9 L TDI Inline-Four
2004 Ford Ranger with a 1.9 L TDI Inline-Four

#13
AWD Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo Honda K-Series
AWD Mazda RX-7 with a turbo Honda K-series inline-four

#12
1985 Land Cruiser with a Cummins R2.8
Cummins R2.8 turbodiesel swapped 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser

#11
Honda Acty with a B16 Motor in the Bed
Honda Acty with a B16 inline-four in bed

#10
1969 Mustang with a 5.2 L Aluminator V8
1969 Mustang with a 5.2 L Aluminator V8

#9
1982 Mini with a 300 hp Supercharged Hayabusa Inline-Four
1982 Mini with a Supercharged Hayabusa Inline-Four

#8
Sam Albert’s Ferrari-Powered Subaru WRX Screams Around Dirt Track
Subaru WRX with a Ferrari V8

#7
1963 Falcon Futura with a 347 ci V8
1963 Falcon Futura with a 347 ci V8

#6
Abarth Punto Evo with a Turbo Z20LEH
Abarth Punto Evo with a Turbo Z20LEH inline-four

#5
Massey Ferguson Tractor with a Duramax V8
Massey Ferguson Tractor with a Duramax turbodiesel V8

#4
1979 Pontiac LeMans with a 4.3L LV1 V6
1979 Pontiac LeMans with a 4.3L LV1 V6

#3
1952 Ford Customline with a Coyote V8
1952 Ford Customline with a Coyote V8

#2
1972 Ford F-350 with a Supercharged Godzilla
Supercharged Godzilla V8 swapped 1972 Ford F-350

#1
An Engineer Test Drives his Ferrari 308 with a Custom 5.4 L V12
1984 Ferrari 308 GTS with a 5.4 L V12

