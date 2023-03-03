Skip to content

Plymouth Duster with a BMW V12

Plymouth Duster with a BMW V12

This 1971 Plymouth Duster has come a long way in modifications and distance. It now resides in Europe and is no longer powered by a Slant-Six motor or the factory drivetrain.

The engine bay now holds twice the number of cylinders. The owner installed swapped to a 5.0 L BMW M70 V12 on a custom subframe. They also fabricated a set of custom headers and exhaust. The motor still runs on the factory ECU but with a modified chip allowing full power below 4,500 rpm.

Behind the V12 is a BMW M3 manual transmission with a PMC Motorsport adapter. The bigger BMW transmission required a custom tunnel to cover it. The final piece of the drivetrain is a Ford 8.8-inch rear end.

The Duster stops thanks to Wilwood front disc brakes and Ford rear disc brakes. Inside the owner installed digital display, new seats, racing pedal box, Sparco harness, and roll cage.

You can follow the Duster’s progress on @swap_plymouth_duster. You can also watch the car being built and the engine running the videos below.

Source: Just Fun Motor Lifestyle

