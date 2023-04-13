Honda Acty with a B16 Motor in the Bed

Ettienne Huygen owns a unique Honda Acty. Partly because it’s a Kei truck and partly because of the motor rising out of the bed. In the back of the truck sits a 1.6 L Honda B16 inline-four and manual transmission. Ettienne had his friend build the custom mounts and linkage. The naturally-aspirated motor features a factory bottom-end, Skunk2 camshafts and 62 mm throttle body, and longtube headers. It produced 115 kw (154 hp) and 150 Nm (110 lb-ft) of torque on 95 octane fuel.

Source: Speed and Sound and Richy’s Service Centre FB page