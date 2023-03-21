Robert Stothart’s Scion FR-S with a 3UZ V8

Robert Stothart always wanted a high-revving V8 in his Scion FR-S. He remembered the 1UZ-powered Toyota 86 HP Academy helped wire and eventually purchased. Using this as a proof of concept, Robert used his fabrication skills to double the number of cylinders.

Robert started with a Toyota 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8. That worked well but it eventually gave way to a built 4.3 L 3UZ-FE VVTi V8 featuring factory camshafts, Supertech valve springs, ported heads, ARP rod bolts, and ported oil pump.

On top sits a LS3 92 mm throttle body on a ported intake manifold with ACIS deleted. The 3UZ’s exhaust is routed through a custom 4-2-1 headers and 3-inch dual into 3.5-inch single exhaust. The motor produces 320 hp and 293 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on a Link G4X Xtreme ECU.

Behind the motor sits a R154 manual transmission sourced from a Toyota Chaser JZX100 with a Driftmotion billet flywheel and 3S-GTE pressure plate. A one-piece aluminum driveshaft sends power to a Toyota Chaser JZX100 rear differential with 3.70 gears.

Source: Robert Stothart