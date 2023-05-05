Skip to content

1985 Land Cruiser with a Cummins R2.8

Cummins R2.8 turbodiesel swapped 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser

This 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 received a body-off restoration at Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers in Orchard City, Colorado. In the engine bay they installed a Cummins R2.8 turbodiesel inline-four. These motors make 161 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque from Cummins. Behind the motor is a 8HP80 eight-speed automatic transmission and transfer case sending power to axles with 3.73 gears. The powder-coated chassis features an Old Man Emu 2.5-inch suspension lift and a set of BFG AT 33×10.5-inch tires. On the inside they covered the Land Cruiser 100-series heated seats in OEM replica fabric and installed a custom center console.

Source: Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers

