1969 Beetle with a Turbo 2.7 L Flat-Four

Louis Cloete and his father at Superbug Racing spent 10 years transforming this 1969 Volkswagen Beetle. The blue car is powered by a turbocharged 2.7 L flat-four making around 400 hp on methanol and 12:1 compression. The engine originally came from Louis’ father race car and was based on an aircooled 2.0 L flat-four from a Volkswagen Kombi (Type 4). The bored and stroked motor now features SCAT crankshaft, Carillo h-beam rods, Wiseco pistons, Web 86 camshaft, GT3582R turbocharger, dry sump, and Spitronics ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Beetle manual transaxle with upgraded internals. The car rides on a factory suspension with stiffer torsion bars and upgraded sway bars. It stops thanks to Porsche 911 SC rotors with Golf calipers.

Source: Superbug Racing FB page and Cars.co.za