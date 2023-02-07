Fox Body Mustang with a Turbo 2.3 L Ecoboost

Chelsea DeNofa focused on reducing the weight on his Fox Body Mustang and thus reducing the cost to drift. In the engine bay is a turbocharged 2.3 L Ecoboost inline-four. The all-aluminum motor made 340 hp and 370 lb-ft of torque on a stock turbocharger. It nows makes 400 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque using an upgraded turbocharger and larger injectors. Behind the motor sits a BMW ZF S5D manual transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. With Chelsea at the wheel, the car weighs 2,440 lb with metal doors or 2,270 lb with fiberglass doors. You can watch the car’s progress on Chelsea’s channel.

Source: Chelsea DeNofa FB page and Larry Chen