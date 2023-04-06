1972 Ford F-350 with a Supercharged Godzilla

This 1972 Ford F-350 was built by Gateway Bronco in Hamel, Illinois. In the engine bay they installed a supercharged 7.3 L Godzilla V8 featuring a Harrop TVS2650 supercharger, tubular headers, and Fueltech FT550 ECU. Behind the V8 sits a six-speed automatic transmission and dual-range transfer case. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a Dana 60 front axle and Dana 90 axle, both with Eaton ELocker differentials. The truck rides on a lifted suspension with a 4-link rear, Bilstein shocks, power steering, and Wilwood disc brakes on each corner. A set of Maxxis Razr MT 40×13.5-inch tires mount on Method 20-inch wheels. The body is covered in Porsche Miami Blue and Wimbledon White paint, 1967-style grill, and an 8-foot bed with wood floor. The truck is for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Gateway Bronco