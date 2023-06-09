1979 Pontiac LeMans with a 4.3L LV1 V6

Holley built this 1979 Pontiac LeMans for part development. In the engine bay they swapped a 4.3 L LV1 V6 (EcoTec3) capable of 285 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque. The all-aluminum motor features a modified LTx oil pan, modified LTx exhaust manifolds, Holley LTx mid-mount accessory drive, and Hooker Blackheart G-body exhaust. Holly paired the V6 with a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. From there power is sent through an Inland Empire driveshaft to a 10-bolt rear end. To improve handling they went with a Detroit Speed Front Speed Kit 1 and Rear Speed kit 2 featuring tubular control arms, Bilstein shocks, lowering springs, and sway bars. Would you be interested in using a LV1/LV3 in your next swap?

Source: Holley