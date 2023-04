Lammert ter Heide built this Massey Ferguson 35 for tractor pulling in Holland. The tractor’s factory motor is long gone. In its place is a turbocharged 6.6 L Duramax diesel V8 making over 600 horsepower. The motor features a mechanical fuel pump, upgraded camshaft and valve springs, custom exhaust headers, and large turbocharger.

The video below shows Lammert competing in 2018.

Source: Arjan Kolkman