VHT Racing’s Starlet is Swapping to a 2.7 L V8

Mikko Kataja from VHT Racing has competed for several seasons in their Toyota Starlet powered by a 4A-GE inline-four. The built motor made 250+ hp at 10,309 rpm on 102 octane fuel. For several years Mikko considered other engine options. Eventually he settled on a Radical Precision Engineering (RPE) V8. Mikko is using their first-generation 2.6 L RPA V8 for mockup while rebuilding their next-generation 2.7 L RPX V8. The rebuilt motor will feature high-compression Cosworth pistons, custom camshafts, flat-plane crankshaft, and reworked heads. It should produce 420-440 hp and be 10-15 kg (22-33 lb) lighter than the 4A-GE.

Source: VHT Racing FB page