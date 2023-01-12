Abarth Punto Evo with a Turbo Z20LEH

TRS Racing received this Abarth Punto Evo with a turbocharged 1.4 L MultiAir inline-four. The factory turbocharged motor made 145 hp and 212 Nm (156 lb-ft) of torque but the owner wanted more. The solution was to replace it with a turbocharged 2.0 L Z20LEH inline-four. The swapped motor features a custom exhaust, Ecumaster EMU Black ECU, and a Deatschwerks DW200 pump keeping it fed with plenty of fuel. A M32 six-speed manual transmission with a Quaife limited-slip differential sends power to the front wheels. Keeping the extra power contained are Brembo four-piston front brakes with drilled rotors and two-piston rear brakes with drilled rotors.

Source: TRS Racing