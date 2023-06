Elmer Racing debuted a full billet 4.0 L inline-four called Thor in 2017. After several years of development and three championships at World Time Attack Challenge, they are releasing Thor version 2. The new design is capable of 2,000 hp and 4.0 liters of displacement for circuit racing or 3,000 hp and 4.0-4.4 liters of displacement for drag racing. Read more details on the motor here or listen to Oscar explain the changes in the video below.

Source: ElmerRacing