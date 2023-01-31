Lexus RC F with a Twin-Turbo 1GZ V12

Jaron Olivecrona from Olivecrona Drift Motorsport is building a unique Lexus RC F for the D1NZ Drifting Championship Series. The team removed the factory 5.0 L 2UR-GSE V8, eight-speed automatic transmission, and rear end. In place of the V8 they are installing a twin-turbo 1GZ-FE V12 capable of 1300 horsepower. The motor is built by Hartley Engines using their forged pistons, forged rods, ITB intake manifold, 3d-printed runners, billet valve covers, and custom exhaust manifolds. The new drivetrain will feature a TTi 503 five-speed sequential transmission, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Winters quick-change rear end. The suspension will ride on BC Racing adjustable coilovers and FIGS Engineering Pro Angle kit with Wilwood six-piston front brakes and dual four-piston rear brakes.

Source: Olivecrona Drift Motorsport FB page