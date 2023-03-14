AWD Mazda RX-7 with a 925 hp Turbo Honda Inline-Four

Gavin Bey made big changes to his Mazda RX-7 since our previous article. The car now features more power driving more wheels.

The engine bay still holds a Honda K-series motor. However Gavin increased the displacement using a K24 block filled with epoxy. Inside are CP 10:1 compression pistons with ceramic coated tops, Maxpeeding rods, and King main and rods bearings.

On top sits a ported K20A2 head with Brian Crower 105 lb springs, factory camshafts, and eight 1000 cc injectors. Boost is generated by a Pulsar G40-1150 1.01ar turbocharger with a 50-shot nitrous system for good measure. The motor made 925 hp on 2.5 bar (36.2 psi) of boost with a MaxxECU Race ECU.

Gavin made the biggest modifications to the drivetrain. The motor is paired with an 8HP75 eight-speed transmission from a 2020 BMW X5M. It uses a DomiWorks Engineering adapter plate and Turbolamik transmission controller. Custom driveshafts send power to a BMW E53 X5 front differential and to a BMW 7-series 210 mm rear differential.

The car also runs a Mazda MX-5 steering rack with a Mercedes A-class power steering pump and modified Mazda 6 knuckles. Make sure to follow the progress on the Beytek channel.