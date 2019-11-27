Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo K20

Gavin Bey has enjoyed working with rotary engines for over 12 years. However they became very expensive to replace in his area so he switched to Honda power. His Mazda RX-7 FD is now powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L Honda K20A2 inline-four. The stock engine made 504 horsepower on 15 psi of boost from a Holset HX40W turbocharger. Gavin recently switched to a GTX3076R turbohcarger with 0.82 AR housing for more mid-range power. The inline-four is mated to the factory RX-7 transmission via a custom adapter plate. Future plans call for replacing the factory transmission with a 2008 BMW M3 DCT transmission and rebuilding the motor with forged internals for more boost. You can follow the project’s progress and view previous build videos at BeyTek.

Source: BeyTek and @bey_tek