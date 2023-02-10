2004 Ford Ranger with a 1.9 L TDI Inline-Four

Walker Child built his 2004 Ford Ranger with a 1.9 L TDI (ALH) inline-four from a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta. In an interview with his friend Patty Boi, Walker says the motor features a Colt Stage 2 camshaft, INA lifters, BorgWarner BV-39 turbocharger, DLC764 injector nozzles, PD150 intake, 2.5-inch exhaust, and Fast Forward Automotive wiring harness. Walker paired the motor to a M5OD-R1HD five-speed manual transmission from a 2001–2011 Ranger (4.0 L SOHC V6) thanks to a TD Conversions adapter plate. Behind that sits a Ford 8.8-inch rear end from a 1999 Explorer with a factory LSD but non-factory 3.31 gears. The truck rides on DJM upper and lower control arms, S10 QA1 coilovers, and an X2 Industries parallel 4-link rear suspension with air shocks and panhard bar.

Source: Patty Boi via Piotr