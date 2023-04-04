1964 Ford F-350 with a Turbo 300 ci Inline-Six

Marc Christ and Brandon Burke from Music City Trucks found this 1964 Ford F-350 flatbed sitting unused for six years. The truck originally came with a carbureted 223 ci inline-six (2nd gen) making 77 hp and 134 lb-ft of torque and a BorgWarner T98 four-speed manual transmission. They swapped the 223 ci inline-six for a turbocharged 300 ci inline-six (4th gen) built by Frankie Forman and Pat Topolinski from Engine Power. The motor features factory crank and rods, 4.050 pistons, ARP fastners, Turbonetics 72 mm turbocharger, Fitech Go EFI Power Adder 600 hp throttle body, and sits on custom mounts. The motor made 522 hp and 597 lb-ft of torque. Marc and Brandon also swapped the T98 for a T19 four-speed manual transmission using a Quicktime bellhousing.

Source: PowerNationTV and PowerNation TV FB page