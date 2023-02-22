1970 Plymouth Cuda with a Viper V10

This 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda was built by Kyle Cummins, David Cummins, and Jason Phelps. The bright green car is powered by a 8.0 L V10 from a 2002 Dodge Viper GTS. The motor sits on custom mounts and features a custom Lingenfelter camshaft allowing it to make 500+ horsepower. It’s paired to a Viper T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Clutch Masters Stage 3 FX300 clutch. Power is sent to the wheels through a Detroit Locker differential with 4.10 gears and Strange 31-spline axles. The car rides on a custom chassis with a Chris Alston Chassiswork front suspension and 4-link rear suspension. Behind the Bonspeed wheels (18×9, 22×10) are big Wilwood disc brakes. The interior features 2005 Viper seats with Sparco four-point harnesses, Sparco steering wheel, Auto Meter Phantom II gauges, and Vintage Air system.

Source: Mecum and ALZ BBQ & Car Drawing via Wayback Machine