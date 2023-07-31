1978 Bronco Ranger XLT with a Godzilla V8

Free Wheelin’ Co. built this 1978 Ford Bronco Ranger XLT called “SkyZilla” at their company in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Under the hood is a 7.3 L Godzilla V8 featuring a Fluidyne radiator and OBR engine management software. The motor is paired to a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission. A NP205 dual-range transfer case sends power to a Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9-inch rear axle with 3.50 gears. Underneath the Bronco is a Wild Horses 4-inch lift kit with dual Bilstein front shocks, and Red-Head power steering box. A set of Mickey Thompson Classic III 15-inch wheels hold BFGoodrich 35×12.50-inch tires. The Bronco is for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer