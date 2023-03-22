An Engineer Test Drives his Ferrari 308 with a Custom 5.4 L V12

Mark has spent a lot of work building his “FrankenFerrari” using a 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS QV. Mark celebrated a milestone in the project’s development with a test drive. You can hear the custom 5.4 L Ferrari V12 in the video below. The unique motor features a 4.8 L F101 D V12 block, Ferrari 360 titanium rods, Testarossa heads, custom camshafts, and 54 mm throttle bodies. As you can expect there is a lot of custom work involved and you can read all about it in the Grassroots Motorsports build thread or on Mark’s forum.

Source: Mark “Gemello Cattivo”