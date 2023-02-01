1982 Mini with a 300 hp Supercharged Hayabusa Inline-Four

Vetech built this 1982 Mini at their company in Buxton, UK to show off their products. The factory 1100 cc A-series inline-four has given way to a supercharged 1.3 L Hayabusa (Gen 1) inline-four thanks to their swap kit. It makes 300 horsepower thanks to Wiseco pistons, Carillo rods, Vetech intake plenum, and a Rotrex supercharger. It is paired with a Suzuki six-speed sequential transmission controlled by a Geartronics TCU and paddle shifters. Vetech’s custom unequal-length axles with different diameters help to reduce torque steer. The car rides on Vetech upper control arm, adjustable lower control arms, and Spax shocks. It stops thanks to Wilwood four-piston calipers with ventilated rotors in front covered by Vetech’s custom 13×6-inch wheels.

Source: Vetech Product Design & Development FB page