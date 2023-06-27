BMW Z3 with a LS7 V8 and Ferrari Looks

This Ferrari 250 California Spyder replica started life as a 1998 BMW Z3. The factory body panels were replaced with a modified DNA Automotive 2Fifty Cal fiberglass body covered in Rosso Corsa single-stage urethane. There is also a function hood scoop, aluminum grill, LED headlights and taillights, and California Spyder door handles. The Z3’s powertrain was swapped for one from a 2007 Corvette Z06. The engine bay now holds a 427 ci LS7 V8 making 505 hp sending power through a torque tube to a six-speed manual transaxle with 3.42 gears. The car rides on adjustable coilovers and a set of MWS 15-inch wheels with Michelin Defender A/S tires (205/65). The unique vehicle is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Windermere, Florida.

Source: Bring a Trailer