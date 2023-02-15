1969 Mustang with a 5.2 L Aluminator V8

Ringbrothers spent 5,000 hours creating their “PATRIARC” 1969 Mustang. The car features modern performance wrapping in a Mach 1 inspired package.

The car is powered by a 5.2 L Aluminator 52XS V8 crate motor producing 580 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque. The motor starts with a Shelby GT350 block filled with a Ford Performance steel crank, Mahle forged pistons, and Manley H-beam rods. It’s topped with Shelby GT350 ported heads, M-6550-M52 camshafts, Cobra Jet intake manifold and 65 mm throttle body, and M-9593-LU47 47 lb. fuel injectors.

Behind the motor sits a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce clutch. A custom Driveshaft Shop driveshaft sends power to a Strange 9-inch independent rear end with 31-spline axles.

Ringbrothers improved handling thanks to a Roadster Shop FAST TRACK Stage 3 chassis. It features a fully independent suspension with Penske Racing RS Edition coilovers and Baer six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors on each corner. The car rides on a HRE G-Code Edition wheels (19×10, 20×13) with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (275/35R19, 345/30R20).

Ringbrothers widened and lengthened the Mach 1 body two inches and lowered the rear quarters. They fabricated a new floor and transmission funnel. Everything is coated in Roscoe Blue (MB 760.30) paint. The hood, taillight panel, and rear diffuser are made from carbon fiber while the rear bumper and seat backs are made from billet aluminum.

Source: Kahn Media and photos by Zach Miller