1963 Falcon Futura with a 347 ci V8

This 1963 Ford Falcon Futura is for sale on Hemmings in Enid, Oklahoma. The car was built by Hot Rod Garage for the street and track. It is powered by a 347 ci Ford V8 making 505 horsepower. The motor features forged internals, solid roller camshaft, AFR heads, Cobra intake, Weber 48 IDA carburator, Doug Thorley Tri-Y headers, and custom 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. A Toploader four-speed transmission built by David Key sends power to a full floating 9-inch rear end. The car rides on an Evergreen Performance suspension with Borgeson power steering box, Bilstein shocks, rear leaf springs, and Panhard bar. A set of American Racing 17×8 wheels cover disc brakes front and rear.

Source: Hemmings via Hemmings blog