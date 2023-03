Sam Albert and his wild 2004 Subaru WRX STI visited DirtFish Rally School for a shakedown. The car is now powered by a naturally aspirated 4.3 L Ferrari F136 V8 thanks to Sam’s hard work capable of 483 hp and 372 lb-ft of torque. The swap required him to design a custom flywheel and transmission adapter allowing the WRX to retain the factory AWD drivetrain. You can watch the project’s progress on Sam’s channel. Enjoy the high-revving V8 scream while Sam tests the WRX.

Source: Sam Albert Rally