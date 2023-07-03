1952 Ford Customline with a Coyote V8

Schwartz Performance received this 1952 Ford Customline in need of help. The company rebuilt the from the ground up with modern handling and power.

In the engine bay they installed a 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate motor making 412 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a custom 2.5-inch exhaust and a Vintage Air Front Runner accessory drive. Fuel is supplied by a 255 lph pump in a Tanks Inc’s Mustang tank.

Backing the motor is an Advantage Transmissions upgraded 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission with a Midwest Converters torque converter and US Shift transmission controller. A custom steel driveshaft sends power to a Moser full-floating 9-inch rear end with 3.50 ratio, Truetrac limited-slip differential, and 31-spline axles.

Underneath Schwartz Performance installed a custom G-Machine chassis with RideTech adjustable coilovers and power steering rack. The car stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston front brakes with 13-inch rotors and 4-piston rear calipers with 13-inch rotors.

The car rides on a set of Circle Racing 108-Series OE wheels (18×9.5, 18×12) with Michelin PS2 tires (265/35, 335/30).

On the inside you find custom leather interior by Cassin Customizing and heated and cooled Recaro seats. A Flaming River column with a Grant steering wheel cover Auto Meter Old Tyme II gauges.

Source: Schwartz Performance