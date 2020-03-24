Miata with a 575 whp Turbo K20

This 2001 Mazda Miata is owned and built by KMiata in Wauconda, Illinois. The engine bay holds a turbocharged K20Z1 inline-four making 575 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 24 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The mostly stock engine features KMiata’s intake and exhaust manifolds, 1650 cc injectors, and a Garrett GTX3076R Gen 2 turbocharger. The engine mates to a BMW E46 six-speed manual transmission using their adapter plate and sends power to a Cadillac CTS rear end with a LSD and 3.42 gears.

Source: Kmiata FB page