This 1970 Ford Capri was built by Mad Mods Garage in Szczecin, Poland. They installed a 4.6 L Modular V8 from a from 2009 Mustang GT using modified engine mounts and oil pan. The V8 makes 298 horsepower at 5442 rpm and 428 Nm (315 lb-ft) of torque at 4346 rpm controlled by an Ecumaster ECU. The drivetrain features a five-speed manual transmission sending power through a custom one-piece driveshaft to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with 3.08 gears.

Source: Mad Mods Garage FB page