Nissan R34 with a Stroked L28 Inline-Six

Liberty Walk debuted a very unique Nissan Skyline R34 at Tokyo Auto Salon 2020. The company replaced the factory installed turbocharged 2.5 L RB25DET NEO inline-six with a stroked and carburated 3.1 L L28 inline-six. The swapped motor features a ported and polished head, upgraded camshaft, and three Solex 50 mm carburetors. View more photos and details in Speedhunters’ article.
Liberty walk自由に歩く🚶♀️🚶♀️🚶♀️ 2020年TOKYO AUTO SALON極秘車両？🙂😊🙂
Source: Liberty Walk LB Performance FB page, @libertywalkkato, and Speedhunters