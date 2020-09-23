1994 Camry with a 1128 whp Twin-Turbo V6

View this post on Instagram

Dynamotorsports' 1994 Toyota Camry V6 LE Power: 1128WHP, 726WTQ @ 40PSI Tuned by Dynamotorsports.ca Built motor (3MZ-FE, 3.3L) by Canadian Cylinder Head: – Pauter X-Beam Rods with CARR Bolts – Wiseco HD Pistons 10.0:1CR – Fully Balanced and Blueprinted – CCH (1MZ-FE) Race Head – Custom 272 cams – Built Valvetrain DMT Turbo Kit: – Twin Garrett GTW5857R (aka GTW3476R) Turbos (@turbobygarrett) – Custom Intake Manifold – Custom Turbo Manifold – Custom Garrett Intercooler – Dual Tial MVS Wastegate – Dual 3" Downpipe – 4" Aluminum Exhaust – Custom Catch Can ID1300cc Injectors Xenocron (@xenocrontuning) Dual Bosch 044 Surge Tank Dual Bosch 044 Staged Fuel Pumps HKS DLI 300M Coilpacks Haltech Ignitor (@haltechecu) AEM V1 EMS Custom Crank Trigger with Haltech Sensors Toyota E153 5-speed Transmission KAAZ LSD by Monkey Wrench Racing ACT XT 6-puck Ceramic Clutch (@advancedclutch) SPEC Flywheel Racelogic Traction Control Rotora 14" 6-Piston Front BBK (@rotorainc) Volk Racing TE37 Nitto NT-01 K-Sport RR Coilovers Rod Millen / Australian Touring Car Front Bumper TL-R Retrofit with Morimoto XB55 (@theretrofitsource) #Dynamotorsports #GTW5857R #GTW3476R #turbobygarrett #CanadianCylinderHead #CCH #boersmaracing #PauterRods #WisecoPistons #Toyota #ToyotaCamry #Camry #XV10 #3MZFE #1MZFE #E153 #InjectorDynamics #xenocron #Rotora #VolkRacingTE37 #monkeywrenchracing #kaaz #stillen #theretrofitsource #kaazlsd #racelogic #dyno #dynapack