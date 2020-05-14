Honda S2000 with a J32 V6

This Honda S2000 came from the factory with a 2.2 L F22C inline-four however the owner opted to replace it for a 3.2 L J32A2 from a 2003 Acura TL Type-S. The engine sits on a set of InlinePRO mount brackets and factory S2000 engine mounts. The V6 features InlinePRO headers, notched oil pan, factory F22C throttle cable and throttle body, custom bracket for S2000 AC compressor, and Ballade Sports AC kit. All the factory gauges work thanks to the owner’s hard work on a modified S2000 wiring harness and an AEM Series 2 EMS. The V6 mates to the factory S2000 six-speed manual transmission via an InlinePRO adapter plate with an ACT clutch and Competition flywheel. The driveshaft and rear end were left untouched.

Source: J2F S2K S3200 FB page