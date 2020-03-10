Subaru WRX with a RB26DET

This Subaru WRX called “Subzilla” was built by Xtreme Power Toys. The team wanted to build something unique with their favorite engine, a turbocharged 2.6 L RB26DET inline-six. The motor features stock internals, ARP head studs, Precision 55/58 turbocharger, and upgraded fuel system. They converted the drivetrain to rear-wheel drive using a R33 GTR five-speed transmission, custom driveshaft, and stock Subaru rear differential. You can watch the project’s build series on their channel.

Source: @xtremepowertoys