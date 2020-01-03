Toyota 86 with a Supercharged 2JZ

The creators of this 2017 Toyota 86 call it “BLWN2J” for obvious reasons. Rising out of the hood is a TBS 6-71 supercharger feeding compressed air to a Toyota 2JZ-GE inline-six running on methanol. The engine also features an Enderle mechanical fuel pump, six LS1 coil packs, Haltech VMS and TCA-8. The combination is currently making 430 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque to the hubs. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. The creation is making its debut at Summernats 2020.

Source: BLWN2J Toyota 86 FB page via Crossbred Nation FB page