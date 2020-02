This 1995 Odyssey rolled out of the Honda factory with a 2.2 L inline-four and four-speed automatic transmission. However it now features a FWD powertrain out of a 2006 Monte Carlo SS thanks to Global Automotive Repair & Performance in Columbus, Georgia. The minivan is powered by a 5.3 L LS4 V8 sending 303 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels through a 4T65E-HD four-speed automatic transmission.

Source: Global Automotive Repair & Performance FB page via The LS4 Kingdom FB group