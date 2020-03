This Nissan S13 is owned by Bobby Calhoun from Reckless Motorsports in New Jersey. Rising out of the engine bay is a pair of Eaton M90 superchargers with 3.5-inch pulleys mounted on a Toyota 1UZ V8. The engine runs off a Link G4+ Storm ECU using a custom engine harness by Page Performance and Conversions. Power is sent to the wheels through a 300ZX Z32 transmission and S13 differential.

Source: Reckless Motorsports FB page and Link ECU FB page