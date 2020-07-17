AWD Golf R with a 900+ hp Turbo TFSI Inline-Five

David Lee owns a very fast Golf R Mk7. The hatchback is powered by a turbocharged TFSI inline-five making 916 horsepower and 1015 Nm (748 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed DQ500 transmission and Audi AWD drivetrain. The powertrain allows the car to reach 0-60 mph in under two seconds and a quarter-mile in 8.94 sec at 159.62 mph. David recently attended “Back On Track Street Day” at Santa Pod Raceway where he went 9.750 sec at 155.22 mph without slicks and lower boost.

Source: VeeDubRacing